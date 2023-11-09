Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Presence in Africa Sparks Controversy Amidst Questions of His Demise

A recently surfaced video allegedly showcasing Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian mercenary group known as Wagner, has ignited a fresh wave of speculation concerning his whereabouts and the potential threats to his safety. The footage, shared by the Grey Zone Telegram channel associated with Wagner, allegedly shows Prigozhin in Africa just days before his reported death.

The accuracy and authenticity of the video, however, cannot be independently verified, given the lack of concrete evidence regarding its location and filming date. In the footage, Prigozhin adorns his signature camouflage clothing and hat, and the watch on his right hand corresponds to his appearance in a previous video released on August 21, which he claims was also filmed in Africa. The mention of a “weekend” suggests that the clip may have been recorded on August 19 or 20, a mere few days prior to the fatal plane crash near Moscow on August 23 that claimed Prigozhin’s life along with other top Wagner figures and bodyguards.

While the video provided no explicit details about potential threats against Prigozhin, it hinted at his awareness of the risks associated with his occupation. As the leader of the Wagner force, which had previously fought in the Ukraine war, Prigozhin had expressed strong criticism of the defense establishment and even led a short-lived mutiny in late June, earning him both acclaim and adversaries within Russia.

As rumors circulate and speculation runs rampant regarding the circumstances of his demise, the Kremlin has vehemently denied any involvement in Prigozhin’s death, labeling any suggestion of President Vladimir Putin’s role in the incident as an “absolute lie.” Nevertheless, the ongoing investigation into the plane crash has not ruled out the possibility of foul play.

On Tuesday, Yevgeny Prigozhin was laid to rest in his hometown of St. Petersburg, where friends, allies, and family bid farewell to the controversial figure. As the truth surrounding his alleged appearance in Africa and the events leading to his untimely death remains shrouded in uncertainty, questions regarding the fate of Yevgeny Prigozhin linger, leaving a void yet to be filled.