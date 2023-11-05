MPs Bid Farewell to the Century-Old Parliament Building with Mixed Emotions

The historic Parliament building in New Delhi witnessed a bittersweet farewell from members of Parliament (MPs), welcoming a new era while reminiscing about cherished memories. As the transition to a new Parliament building approaches, MPs gathered to capture “selfies” and exchange anecdotes in a poignant reflection of their time in the iconic structure.

The occasion evoked a range of emotions among the MPs, who grappled with a mix of excitement, nostalgia, and apprehension for the future. The building holds a special place in their hearts, having witnessed momentous action over the years. From the officially allotted seats to the well, nostalgia lingered as MPs bid adieu to the century-old gem.

The rituals of the day included candid moments and camaraderie, with MPs posing for pictures, occasionally accommodating representatives from the press gallery. Inside the Central Hall, where discussions took place, MPs engaged in heartfelt conversations while savoring cups of tea, buttered toast, and samosas. Speculation also arose regarding the fate of this chamber once the formal shift to the new Parliament building occurred.

In the Lok Sabha, the day’s proceedings commenced with a minor hiccup, as the national anthem played twice due to a technical glitch. Speaker Om Birla promised to investigate the issue, causing a brief lighthearted moment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later took center stage to recount the highs and lows of Parliament’s 75-year history. His appreciation of the marshals and staff garnered unexpected praise from the opposition benches, prompting camaraderie among politicians.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the session concluded abruptly, cutting short Trinamool’s Derek O’Brien’s speech. MPs from the TDP and CPI expressed disappointment at being denied participation in the discussion.

This nostalgic farewell to the century-old Parliament building serves as a reminder of the significance of democracy and the cherished memories built within its walls. While change is inevitable, the spirit of this historic institution will endure, embarking on a new chapter to shape the future of governance in India.