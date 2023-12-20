U.S. Faces International Crisis in Yemen as Houthis Threaten Global Trade

In a recent development, the Biden administration’s decision to appease the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen has raised concerns about the state of affairs and the implications it may have for global trade. Once considered terrorists, the Houthis had their designation removed at the start of the Biden administration, without a satisfactory explanation being provided.

The consequences of this unjustifiable move are now becoming evident. The Houthi leaders have openly declared their intentions to attack ships bound for Israel or owned by Israel in the waters surrounding Yemen. This aggressive stance threatens to disrupt approximately 12% of global trade that passes through the Red Sea. Despite these threats, the response from the Biden administration has been lackluster, with no serious action taken against the Houthi attacks.

Many large shipping companies have redirected their vessels away from the Houthi-controlled waters to avoid any potential escalation. Oil giant BP and shipping giant Maersk are among the 12 companies that have already taken this precautionary measure. While oil prices have only seen a modest increase so far, there is a possibility of a more significant price spike if the situation worsens.

The lack of a robust response to the Houthi attacks raises questions about the United States’ resolve and strength on the international stage. It also points to a flawed foreign policy approach that prioritizes appeasement over strategic actions. By appeasing the Houthis, the Biden administration inadvertently appeases their main sponsor, Iran. The U.S. cannot afford to ignore over 100 attacks against its military assets in the region without serious consequences.

Furthermore, the relaxation of sanctions on Iran’s banking, energy, and economy has inadvertently fueled Iran’s resurgence and provided them with more resources to finance various terrorist groups across the Middle East. This ill-advised policy of hoping for a nuclear deal with Iran and expecting it to become a civilized member of the international community has proven to be naïve and futile.

As the situation unfolds, the U.S. is attempting to form a coalition to address the Houthi threat. However, it is concerning that no major Middle Eastern country has joined this coalition, leading to questions about the effectiveness and legitimacy of such efforts. The U.S. must reevaluate its policies and take decisive action to protect its interests and ensure stability in the region.

The current state of affairs in Yemen, with the Houthis posing a threat to global trade, is a cause for concern. It highlights the need for a more assertive and strategic approach in dealing with international crises. The United States must prioritize its national security interests and work towards establishing a more comprehensive and effective strategy in addressing threats posed by terrorist groups and their sponsors.

