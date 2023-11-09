Record Number of Migrants Traveling North to Escape Poverty and Political Turmoil

A massive migrant caravan, estimated to include approximately 7,000 individuals, is making its way toward the United States, with migrants from countries such as Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, and Venezuela seeking refuge from poverty and political unrest. The caravan set off from southern Mexico on Monday and is heading towards the US border, making it the largest caravan since June 2022.

According to Irineo Mujica, one of the caravan’s organizers, the Biden administration’s immigration policies are to blame for the crisis at the southern border. Mujica, a US citizen and self-described “human rights defender,” believes that Latin American countries are conspiring to create the current immigration crisis to extract money from Washington, and that President Biden is allowing it to happen.

Mujica argues that immigration is being “weaponized” against the US and the Biden administration, with Latin American countries cooperating to ensure that the influx of migrants goes straight into the United States instead of being deported. He claims that these countries charge migrants money in exchange for rides to the US border, where they are temporarily held before being released.

The caravan organizer also criticizes Biden for failing to reach an agreement with his counterparts in Latin America to address the issue. He unfavorably compares Biden’s immigration policies to those of former President Donald Trump, who focused on constructing a border wall to restrict the flow of migrants.

While the migrants in the current caravan complain about the lengthy processing time for refugee or exit visas at Mexico’s migrant processing center in Tapachula, they continue their journey, determined to find a better life. Many have been traveling for months and face squalid living conditions with little support from Mexican authorities.

This record-breaking caravan highlights the urgent need for comprehensive immigration reforms to address the root causes of migration and provide humanitarian assistance to those in need. It is a testament to the desperate situation faced by individuals fleeing poverty and political turmoil in their homelands.