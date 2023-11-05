Birmingham City Council Faces Financial Distress as Oracle Project Costs Skyrocket

Birmingham City Council, the largest local authority in Europe, is experiencing financial distress as costs for their troubled Oracle project have escalated significantly. Originally estimated at £20 million, the project’s expenses have now reached approximately £100 million. These soaring costs have contributed to the council’s decision to issue a Section 114 Notice, indicating their inability to balance the books. In addition to the Oracle project, the council is also faced with a bill of up to £760 million to settle equal pay claims.

Council members, John Cotton and Sharon Thompson, who serve as leader and deputy leader respectively, have acknowledged that the implementation issues with the Oracle IT system have further strained the council’s finances. In response to these challenges, Birmingham City Council has made a request to the Local Government Association for additional strategic support.

The Oracle project, known as Financial and People, has been crucial to the functioning of an organization as large as Birmingham City Council. However, it has been plagued with delays, cost overruns, and a lack of controls. Initially budgeted at £100 million, the total implementation cost for the project has nearly doubled to £38.7 million.

According to insiders, the council’s transition to Oracle Fusion, a cloud-based ERP system, has presented difficulties. The system, primarily designed for manufacturing and trading organizations, is not well-suited for local authorities. Recreating the customized functions previously supported by the SAP system has proven to be a significant challenge.

Birmingham City Council’s situation is not unique, as Oracle Fusion has successfully attracted large SAP ERP customers seeking migration. Despite the council’s struggles, Oracle has not yet provided a comment on the matter.

As Birmingham City Council grapples with financial distress and the mounting costs of their Oracle project, the need for strategic support and effective solutions becomes more critical than ever.