A Significant Number of North Koreans Deported by China: South Korea Affirms

South Korea’s unification ministry has confirmed that a substantial number of North Koreans have been repatriated from China, supporting the claims made by various human rights groups. The majority of North Korean defectors undertake a perilous journey across the country’s land border with China in search of escape from repression and poverty. However, once in China, they face the constant threat of arrest and deportation.

Activists have highlighted the severe punishment awaiting these fugitives if they are forcibly returned home, including the possibility of death sentences. While exact figures were not revealed by the ministry, spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam acknowledged the veracity of reports stating that a significant number of North Korean residents had been repatriated from China’s northeastern provinces.

South Korea’s position is adamantly against the forced repatriation of North Korean defectors. The government has expressed deep regret over the situation and has raised this matter as a serious concern with the Chinese authorities. It firmly believes that defectors living abroad should never be deported against their free will to North Korea.

China, being North Korea’s biggest ally and most important trading partner, has consistently maintained that there are no “North Korean defectors” in their country. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin refrained from addressing specific deportation claims and stated that China handles individuals entering the country illegally for economic reasons in accordance with domestic and international laws, as well as humanitarian principles.

The recent revelation by South Korea’s unification ministry follows a report by the South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo, which cited rights groups stating that Beijing had repatriated approximately 600 North Koreans on October 9. Human Rights Watch has also accused China of forcibly returning more than 500 North Koreans to their home country.

According to Elizabeth Salmon, the UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, around 2,000 North Korean defectors are currently held in China. However, a bilateral border protocol established in 1986 prohibits North Koreans from seeking asylum or resettlement in China, resulting in their deportation back to North Korea.

Human Rights Watch has called on governments to condemn China’s actions and demand an end to these forced repatriations. The rights group stresses that the Chinese government should grant UN authorities access to North Korean detainees and either provide them with refugee status or facilitate their safe passage to South Korea or other countries.

