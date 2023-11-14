A Powerful Blast Rocks Fuel Store as Ethnic Armenians Flee Nagorno-Karabakh

In a shocking incident, a massive explosion has rocked a fuel store that was being used by ethnic Armenian refugees during their exodus from the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. This explosion occurred near the Stepanakert-Askeran highway, a crucial route for those leaving the enclave. Local authorities report that the explosion caused a widespread fire, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.

Amidst Azerbaijan’s successful military offensive to regain control of the region, thousands of ethnic Armenians have started fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh, fearing for their safety. The fuel shortages in the enclave have made the situation even more dire for the refugees. Gasoline was being distributed to those attempting to leave the area, which unfortunately led to this tragic incident.

Although the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, local media reports suggest that the explosion may have caused the loss of numerous lives. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has expressed its concerns about the severity of the situation.

As the conflict intensifies, it is crucial to address some key questions regarding the current crisis:

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What led to the explosion in the fuel store?

A: The explosion occurred in a fuel store used by ethnic Armenian refugees who were fleeing from Nagorno-Karabakh. The exact cause is yet to be determined.

Q: How many casualties were there?

A: While the exact number of casualties is still unknown, local media reports suggest that there may be a significant loss of lives.

Q: Is the evacuation of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh ongoing?

A: Yes, thousands of ethnic Armenians have been fleeing the region since Azerbaijan’s military offensive began. The fuel shortage and worsening security situation have further prompted their exodus.

Q: What actions have been taken to assist the refugees?

A: Armenian authorities have been preparing for the mass displacement of tens of thousands of families. International organizations and neighboring countries are also providing aid and support to the displaced Armenians.

It is essential to acknowledge this tragic incident as a result of the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The safety and well-being of the displaced ethnic Armenians must be a priority for all parties involved. The international community should offer assistance to ensure the protection of their rights and security.

