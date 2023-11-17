Large Crowds Show Solidarity with Israel, Call for Release of Hostages in Major European Cities

In a powerful display of solidarity, thousands of people gathered in major European cities on Sunday to show their support for Israel and demand the release of hostages held by Hamas. Vigils took place in Berlin and London, with additional demonstrations in Paris and other cities.

In Berlin, supporters held Israeli flags and posters bearing the images of the more than 200 people who were seized as hostages during Hamas’s violent rampage in southern Israel. The crowd, estimated at 20,000 by organizers, was addressed by Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who expressed his shame and anger at the attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also spoke out against the upsurge in antisemitism and vowed that “our ‘never again’ must be unbreakable.”

Meanwhile, in London’s Trafalgar Square, thousands of participants gathered for a vigil, holding posters and chanting “Bring them home” in reference to the hostages. Both the Conservative Party and the Labour Party had speakers at the event, emphasizing the need to stand against Hamas’s acts of evil and barbarism. Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis thanked the government, opposition parties, and the royal family for their support of Israel, while condemning those who remained silent as supporters of terror.

The tensions between Israel and Hamas have also had global repercussions, with Jewish and Muslim communities feeling vulnerable. The Metropolitan Police Force in London reported a significant rise in antisemitic offenses in October compared to last year, while anti-Muslim crimes have also increased. These rallies in support of Israel and the demand for the release of hostages are a testament to the international impact of the conflict.

FAQ:

What is the purpose of the demonstrations in Berlin and London?

The demonstrations aim to show support for Israel and call for the release of hostages held by Hamas. Who spoke at the vigil in London?

Speakers from both the UK’s governing Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party addressed the crowd, emphasizing the need to stand against Hamas’s acts of evil and barbarism. What is the significance of these demonstrations? The demonstrations indicate the global impact of the tensions between Israel and Hamas, with Jewish and Muslim communities feeling vulnerable and an increase in antisemitic and anti-Muslim crimes.

