Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, witnessed a devastating inferno that engulfed several iconic towers, raising questions about the ongoing conflict between the country’s armed forces and a paramilitary group. The 18-story Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company tower was among the buildings smothered in black smoke, as flames consumed its glass exterior. The justice ministry, tax authority, and the Standards and Metrology Organization also fell victim to the blaze, as documented by local media on X, formerly Twitter.

Although the exact cause of the fires and the presence of casualties remains unknown, Sudan’s warring factions have engaged in a blame game. The Sudanese foreign ministry, under military control, accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of targeting major economic institutions and commercial buildings over the past couple of days. Conversely, the RSF pointed the finger at the Sudanese Armed Forces, claiming that targeted attacks in Khartoum have resulted in the destruction of these prominent structures.

The intensification of aerial bombings since mid-April, when conflict broke out between the Sudanese army and the RSF, has raised further concerns. Population-dense areas have become targets, leading to substantial civilian casualties. Just a week ago, an airstrike on a market in southern Khartoum resulted in the deaths of 43 individuals, according to the Sudanese doctors’ union. Days before, another airstrike in Omdurman claimed the lives of 32 civilians. The situation is dire, with the United Nations reporting that the conflict has already claimed the lives of 5,000 people and left over 12,000 injured.

International peace agreements brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia have failed to find a resolution to the crisis, leaving millions of Sudanese people in a state of uncertainty. Over 4 million individuals have fled the violence across the country, with more than half of them seeking refuge in the capital city alone, according to the International Organization for Migration. As the conflict rages on, it is essential for the international community to redouble its efforts in bringing about a lasting and peaceful solution to Sudan’s turmoil.