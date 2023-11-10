New Beginnings: Reflecting on the Lampedusa Tragedy

In a solemn gathering filled with grief and remembrance, the Lampedusa Coastguard recently paid tribute to the 368 migrants who lost their lives in a tragic shipwreck exactly ten years ago. This disaster, which occurred off the coast of Lampedusa, marks one of the most devastating incidents to have ever struck migrants attempting to reach Europe from Libya. The majority of the victims were from Eritrea, a repressive one-party state in the Horn of Africa.

As families and survivors gathered at the site of the tragedy, the sound of horns and sirens resonated in the air, serving as a poignant symbol of the lives lost. Solomon Assefa, a survivor of the shipwreck, expressed the pain felt by the victims’ families as he stated, “The bodies of our friends never received a proper burial. Their families have been in a perpetual state of mourning, unable to conduct customary funeral rites.” It is this perpetual grief that drives them to return to Lampedusa each year, where they offer prayers in memory of their loved ones.

The commemoration began in the early hours of the morning, with a solemn candlelit vigil held at the exact time the ship began to sink. The survivors and relatives, some of whom were visiting the island for the first time since the tragedy, gathered in a display of unity and remembrance. Kokob Dawit, who lost her mother and two brothers in the shipwreck, sought solace in being closer to her lost family. Overwhelmed with emotion, she struggled to put her pain into words, saying, “I can’t explain the pain I am feeling now, I can’t even talk, the pain is too much.” Each person in attendance bore a touching story of loss, with Amanuel Mekonnen attending to find peace through remembering his lost brother, sister-in-law, and niece.

The commemoration was not limited to the affected families and survivors; it struck a chord with the wider community as well. Italians who had played a role in the rescue efforts and students joined the emotional gathering, standing in solidarity with those who have endured unimaginable loss.

