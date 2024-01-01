Lake Superior State University Presents 2023 Banished Words List: A Fresh Perspective on Language Evolution

Lake Superior State University’s annual compilation of banished words has been released, signaling the arrival of the new year. This tradition, upheld by the Upper Peninsula school, aims to shed light on the words that have been misused, overused, or have lost their original significance over the past year.

“The banished words list serves as a lighthearted opportunity for us to reflect on our experiences, communication styles, and the phrases we commonly employ,” stated Sheridan Worth, spokesperson for the university. “It enables us to consider how we can approach the upcoming year with a more conscious and mindful use of language.”

The process of creating the list involves a meticulous review of nominations from individuals all around the world. This year, Lake Superior State University received an astounding 2,000 submissions, reaching as far as Namibia and Ukraine.

Among the words included in the 2023 banished words list is “slay,” which historically denotes the act of killing. However, in recent times, it has acquired a new slang meaning, often used as a term of high praise. Lake Superior State University questions whether the word “slay” has been excessively employed, diluting its impact.

Another term featured on the list is “rizz,” a slang word derived from “charisma.” This word is currently popularized to describe someone’s charm or sexual attractiveness. Nonetheless, the university’s roll call raises the question of its continued relevance.

The complete catalogue of words pinpointed by Lake Superior State University as candidates for banishment in 2023 includes: hack, impact, at the end of the day, rizz, slay, iconic, cringe-worthy, obsessed, side hustle, and wait for it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the purpose of Lake Superior State University’s banished words list?

The banished words list, compiled annually by Lake Superior State University, aims to highlight words that have been misused, overused, or have lost their original meaning within the past year. It encourages reflection on our language choices and promotes a more mindful approach to communication.

How does Lake Superior State University determine which words make the banished words list?

Lake Superior State University invites nominations for banished words from individuals around the world. A team at the university reviews the nominations and selects words that have been deemed misused, overused, or no longer impactful. The final list is a result of this comprehensive evaluation process.

Why did Lake Superior State University include words like “slay” and “rizz” in the banished words list?

Lake Superior State University included words like “slay” and “rizz” due to their evolving usage. While historically “slay” referred to killing, it has taken on a new slang meaning synonymous with high praise, leading to potential overuse. Similarly, “rizz” emerged as a slang term for charisma, but the university questions its continued relevance.

Are the words on the banished words list permanently banned?

No, the banished words list is not a permanent ban. It serves as a symbolic representation of words that have experienced misuse, overuse, or a loss of meaning in a particular year. As language evolves and usage changes, words may regain their significance in the future.