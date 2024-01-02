The Evolution of Language: Lake Superior State University’s Banished Words List 2024

Lake Superior State University, known for its unique traditions, has once again released its highly anticipated Banished Words List for 2024. This annual compilation, which dates back to 1976, aims to shed light on the ever-evolving nature of language and encourage us to rethink our vocabulary choices.

“The Banished Words List is more than just a lighthearted tradition,” says Sheridan Worth, Director of Marketing at Lake Superior State University. “It’s a moment to reflect on how our communication styles have evolved over the past year and consider adopting a more mindful approach to language in the new year.”

This year, the university received over 2,000 nominations from people all around the world, contributing to the diversity of words and phrases that made the list. While some of these terms have become pervasive in our daily conversations, their banishment prompts us to question their true significance.

Here are some of the words and phrases that have been banished in 2024, along with the reasons behind their removal:

1. Hack: Once associated primarily with technological innovations, “hack” has now become a buzzword used to add a sense of innovation to various subjects. However, its indiscriminate use has diminished its original meaning, making it lose its impact in different contexts.

2. Impact: While this word can be useful, it has been overused, often at the expense of other more suitable terms like “affect.” Its excessive use has drained it of its impact and robbed other words of their deserved attention.

3. At the end of the day: This phrase has reached a point of saturation where it has lost its meaning. Often used as a rhetorical device to oversimplify complex situations, it lacks depth and nuance.

4. Rizz: Derived from “charisma,” this term gained popularity as Oxford’s word of the year. However, its ubiquity raises questions about its continued relevance. In a landscape of evolving language, we must ponder if “rizz” still reigns as the epitome of charisma or if it’s time for a fresh linguistic remix.

5. Slay: While originally used to denote exceptional accomplishments, “slay” has now become a common expression for any achievement. Its overuse in mundane situations has diluted its impact, warranting scrutiny over its misapplication.

6. Iconic: Despite being banished once before in 2009, this word has made its way back due to continued misuse. Though initially meant to denote something truly exceptional, its frequent application in unworthy contexts challenges its genuine iconic status.

7. Cringe-worthy: Ironically, the term “cringe-worthy” itself has become cringe-worthy. This self-awareness highlights the need for us to determine if this linguistic drama deserves an encore or if we should bid farewell to make room for fresh expressions in 2024.

8. Obsessed: The casual use of “obsessed” to describe minor interests undermines the true meaning of the word. This misappropriation calls for a reconsideration of its usage. Are we truly obsessed with a new kitchen gadget or a shade of paint?

9. Side hustle: While the term “side hustle” adds flair to our language, it may inadvertently downplay the real economic challenges individuals face. It’s essential to reflect on whether this term accurately represents the struggles of those working multiple jobs.

10. Wait for it: Are we really waiting for something if we’re already watching the video? This phrase attempts to build anticipation but often falls flat as it merely states the obvious.

These banished words and phrases encourage us to engage in thoughtful conversation and be mindful of our language choices. If you’d like to join the conversation and nominate a word or term for the 2025 Banished Words List, you can do so by clicking [here] (URL).

FAQ

What is Lake Superior State University’s Banished Words List?

Lake Superior State University’s Banished Words List is an annual compilation of words and phrases that have been deemed overused, misused, or no longer impactful. It serves as a reminder to reflect on the evolution of language and consider exploring fresh expressions.

Why does Lake Superior State University create the Banished Words List?

The university aims to promote a mindful approach to language and encourage meaningful communication. By highlighting words that have lost their significance or have been misused, they invite individuals to consider alternative ways of expressing themselves.

How are words chosen for the Banished Words List?

Lake Superior State University invites people from around the world to nominate words or phrases that they believe should be banished. The university receives thousands of nominations and selects a final list based on the diversity and relevance of the submissions.

Can I contribute to the Banished Words List?

Absolutely! If you have a word or phrase in mind that you think deserves to be banished, you can nominate it for the next edition of the list by clicking [here] (URL). Join the conversation and help shape the future of language!