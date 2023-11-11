Representatives from approximately 40 countries who participated in the recent Ukraine peace talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, have shown their support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity in any potential peace agreement, according to the Ukrainian government. The discussions, hosted by Saudi Arabia, emphasized the importance of respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and abiding by the principles outlined in the U.N. Charter.

Notably, China, a longstanding ally of Russia, participated in the talks, further signaling its acknowledgement of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. While Russia did not take part in the discussions, the presence of China, which did not object to respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, is deemed significant by Ukrainian officials.

Rather than relying on quotes, it is important to note that the representatives engaged in open and honest conversations, allowing each country to voice its position and vision. While there were varying perspectives, all participants emphasized their commitment to the principles of the U.N. Charter, international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. The Jeddah gathering served as an opportunity for Ukraine to have productive consultations and establish key principles for a just and lasting peace.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, expressed satisfaction with the discussions, stating that the meeting served as a step towards implementing Ukraine’s 10-step peace formula. Yermak emphasized the importance of leadership in global peace efforts, with multiple countries already defining their roles in implementing specific points of the formula. Furthermore, all parties agreed to continue their work at different representative levels to establish a comprehensive and fair peace.

The Jeddah peace talks saw the participation of 42 countries and representatives from the United Nations, both in person and online. Notably, China’s involvement in these talks, represented by Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, demonstrated a commitment to peace. China’s presence in Jeddah was particularly significant given their absence from similar peace talks held in Denmark in June.

The initiation of these negotiations carries historical importance, as it showcases the global efforts for peace not only from Western countries but also from the Global South. It is evident that these efforts prioritize a peace agreement grounded in the principles of the U.N. Charter and international law, rather than relying on the concessions of the aggressor.

During the talks, Ukrainian officials held bilateral meetings with EU countries and Turkey, focusing on exploring various avenues to export Ukrainian grain. It is hoped that neighboring countries will refrain from imposing unilateral restrictions on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products after September 15.

Moreover, discussions were held on involving Qatar in peace talks and potential prisoner exchanges with Russia. However, it is important to highlight that the Kremlin was excluded from these talks due to its rejection of Ukraine’s peace formula from the outset. While the Kremlin expressed its intention to closely monitor the talks, Russia has consistently refused to withdraw from the occupied territories in Ukraine.

In a recent interview with a New York Times journalist, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitrii Peskov reiterated Russia’s position by stating that they do not seek to occupy any additional Ukrainian territories. He clarified that Russia merely seeks to secure the land it currently occupies, which includes Crimea and the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions—territories that were illegally annexed last year. Peskov also emphasized that there are currently no grounds for a peace agreement with Ukraine.

The Jeddah peace talks have provided renewed hope for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, with representatives from various countries demonstrating their commitment to a fair and comprehensive peace in line with the principles of international law and the U.N. Charter. The discussions serve as an important step towards resolving the conflict and fostering global efforts for peace.