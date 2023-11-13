A recent report has surfaced, claiming that Ukrainian saboteurs, allegedly coordinated by Kyiv’s military intelligence services, were behind a series of drone attacks on Russian air bases. The attacks, which occurred on Saturday and Monday, resulted in the destruction of two Russian bombers and damage to two other aircraft. While the claims made in the report are yet to be independently verified, they suggest that Ukraine’s reach and capabilities are expanding.

According to Ukrainian media outlets Ukrainska Pravda and NV news, groups of saboteurs orchestrated the audacious strikes. The first attack took place on the Soltsy air base in the Novgorod region, while the second target was the Shaikovka air base in the Kaluga region. The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged the damage caused by the attack in Soltsy, but did not comment on the reported attack in Shaikovka. However, Russian media did cover the incident.

This latest development highlights Ukraine’s efforts to expand the conflict within Russian territory. Over the past year and a half, Ukraine has increasingly targeted Moscow’s military assets behind the front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine. Additionally, the country has launched drones against Moscow itself. While the exact details of these attacks remain unclear, they demonstrate Ukraine’s determination to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin from multiple angles.

The Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman, Andriy Yusov, revealed that at least one Russian warplane was damaged in the strike on Shaikovka. Yusov stated that the attack was carried out by individuals closely coordinated with Ukrainian military intelligence, without providing further details.

Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press showed the presence of 10 Tupolev Tu-22M long-range bombers at the Soltsy air base on August 16. However, by the following Monday, after the attack, all the bombers had left the base, leaving behind a visible black spot where one of the aircraft had been parked. Photos published by Russian and Ukrainian media depicted a Russian Tu-22M bomber in flames at the Soltsy air base following the attack.

Previous Ukrainian attacks on Russian air bases utilized Soviet-designed drones with turbojet engines and a range of up to 1,000 kilometers. However, the recent strikes appear to have been carried out using smaller, more basic drones. This suggests the possibility that they were launched by saboteurs.

Moreover, an intriguing discovery was made by a Russian pensioner walking in a forest near the Ukrainian border. The pensioner stumbled upon the remains of a drone painted in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag. Pictures of the drone showed the inscriptions “glory to Ukraine” and “glory to the heroes” on its wings.

In addition to the drone attacks, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group reportedly attempted to cross the border into Russia’s western Bryansk region. However, their incursion was repelled by Russian border guard units and the National Guard, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz. This claim could not be independently verified.

Despite the frequent drone attacks on Russian soil in recent weeks, they have caused minimal damage and no casualties. Nevertheless, to ensure public safety, flights at several Moscow airports were temporarily suspended as a security precaution.

As of now, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the drone strikes, and senior Russian leaders have refrained from commenting on the situation. It remains to be seen how these incidents will impact the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who was responsible for the drone attacks on Russian air bases?

A: A recent report claimed that Ukrainian saboteurs, allegedly coordinated by Kyiv’s military intelligence services, were responsible for the attacks.

Q: Were the attacks verified?

A: The claims made in the report have not been independently verified.

Q: What were the targets of the drone attacks?

A: The attacks targeted the Soltsy air base in the Novgorod region and the Shaikovka air base in the Kaluga region.

Q: Were there any casualties?

A: The attacks caused minimal damage and no casualties have been reported.

Q: How did Ukraine respond to these allegations?

A: Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the drone strikes.

Q: What was the Russian government’s response?

A: Senior Russian leaders have not made any comments regarding the incidents at this time.