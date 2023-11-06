Ukraine has been fighting a relentless battle against Russian aggression, both militarily and through covert operations. While the world has witnessed the brutal military onslaught, another insidious attack has gone largely unnoticed: a vast network of Russian agents embedded in all aspects of Ukrainian life, from politics to media.

Former governor of Donetsk, Serhiy Taruta, expressed concerns about President Zelensky’s insufficient efforts to remove pro-Russian political figures, fearing that new measures to streamline intelligence gathering could lead to even greater Russian influence. Taruta believes that current espionage efforts are more subtle but just as dangerous as the early days of the war, when Ukrainian cities were marked with phosphorus for Russian helicopters.

The recent arrest of lawmaker Nestor Shufrych highlighted the extent of Russian infiltration. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) found a hoard of pro-Kremlin memorabilia at Shufrych’s property, including vintage weapons, military uniforms, and patriotic Russian symbols. Shufrych, who also owned a television channel, is accused of being a mouthpiece for President Putin and working for a former deputy secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, Vladimir Sivkovich, who had ties to Russian intelligence.

A network of Russian agents within Ukraine’s government, military, and media has been a persistent problem. Ukrainian intelligence has successfully identified and apprehended Russian spies, including those within the government and military. Yurii Butusov, the editor-in-chief of Censor.net, revealed that the network of Russian agents is extensive, with deep ties to mainstream media outlets. The channels owned by Putin’s alleged puppets, such as Shufrych and Medvechuk, continue to operate despite their associations.

Corruption fighters in Ukraine acknowledge that severing the tentacles connecting the authorities in Kyiv to the Kremlin will be a long and arduous process. The influence of oligarchs and their financial backing remains a concern for civil society. Daria Kaleniuk, the director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, believes that Russia’s influence extends to the highest levels of power in Ukraine, raising questions about the relationships of public officials, including Andrii Yermak, the head of the presidential office.

While Ukraine has made progress in identifying and countering Russian espionage, the battle is far from over. Continued efforts are needed to root out these agents of influence and safeguard Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence. The resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people remain steadfast in the face of this ongoing threat.