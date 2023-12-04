Ukrainian Investigation into Alleged Russian War Crime

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials have launched an investigation into allegations of Russian forces killing surrendering Ukrainian soldiers, which, if confirmed, would constitute a war crime. The investigation was initiated after a video surfaced on social media showing two uniformed men being shot at close range after emerging from a dugout. The authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding it have yet to be verified.

The Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office has started a criminal investigation based on the video, which the Ukrainian military’s press office has confirmed as genuine. The video depicts a group of soldiers in Russian uniforms shooting two unarmed Ukrainian servicemen who were in the process of surrendering. The Russian defense ministry has not yet responded to requests for comment, and there have been no public statements from the Russian government or military regarding the video.

Since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has faced accusations from Kyiv, its Western allies, and international human rights organizations of breaching international humanitarian law. However, the Kremlin denies these allegations.

The video was initially posted on the Ukrainian Telegram channel DeepState, which covers the ongoing conflict. According to the post, the footage was recorded near Avdiivka, a Ukrainian-held area in the eastern part of the country that has experienced intense fighting in recent weeks. The Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office has stated that the alleged killing took place in the Pokrovsk district, which includes Avdiivka and its surroundings.

Ukraine’s human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, commented on the video, stating that it is evident the Ukrainian soldiers were surrendering. Lubinets described the incident as yet another example of Russia’s violations of international humanitarian law.

This recent case adds to previous instances where allegations of war crimes have been made against Russian forces. In March, a video showing a man saying “Glory to Ukraine” before being shot in a wooded area resulted in national outcry in Ukraine, with senior officials claiming he was an unarmed prisoner of war killed by Russian soldiers. Last summer, both Kyiv and Moscow were involved in a blame game over a shelling attack on a prison in occupied eastern Ukraine where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed. The UN’s human rights chief rejected Moscow’s claim that a rocket strike caused the blast.

In addition to the ongoing conflict, Ukraine has been facing other challenges. On the same day as the video surfaced, close to 1,000 towns and villages experienced power outages, with wintry weather and ongoing fighting affecting hundreds of settlements in the west. Poor weather conditions have also slowed down military operations along the frontline, making it difficult for vehicles and infantry to advance. Despite these difficulties, Ukrainian troops in Avdiivka and the surrounding areas are reportedly holding firm against intensified Russian infantry attacks.

Meanwhile, in the southern city of Kherson, Russian forces shelled a high-rise apartment block and other civilian buildings, resulting in casualties and damage to hospitals. These acts further amplify the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian investigation into the alleged war crime aims to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. The Ukrainian government, along with its Western allies and international organizations, continues to condemn Russia’s actions and seeks justice for the victims of the conflict.

