Ukraine’s intelligence agencies have dismissed the Russian assertion that a Ukrainian battalion, comprised of prisoners of war (POWs), is now involved in conflict on the front lines. They argue that this claim is likely a deliberate disinformation campaign and a clear violation of international law.

On Thursday, Russian state media reported that the “Bohdan Khmelnitsky battalion,” allegedly made up of Ukrainian POWs, had engaged in its first battle against Ukrainian troops near Urozhaine in the western Donetsk Oblast. RIA Novosti published an interview with one of the soldiers, who claimed to have been a former Ukrainian border guard. This soldier stated that they did not surrender, but instead bravely faced the enemy.

However, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) has stated that they currently have no evidence that a battalion of Ukrainian POWs is fighting against Ukraine. Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for HUR, further highlighted that even if these POWs were involved in combat, Russia’s treatment of them constitutes a gross violation of the laws of war.

The assertion that Ukrainian POWs were part of the “Bohdan Khmelnitsky battalion” initially emerged from Russian media earlier this year. It was reported that 70 POWs had pledged their allegiance to Russia. According to Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of occupied Mariupol, the battalion’s commander is said to be a former Ukrainian tank commander. However, Andryushchenko claims that the commander is actually a Russian.

The Institute for the Study of War noted in its assessment that employing Ukrainian POWs in military activities would likely be a breach of the Geneva Convention on POWs. This convention prohibits the use of POWs in combat by the capturing power and stipulates that POWs should not be placed in areas exposed to combat fire, nor subjected to unhealthy or dangerous labor.

In conclusion, while Russian state media reported the involvement of a Ukrainian POW battalion in combat, Ukraine’s intelligence agency disputes these claims. They argue that if true, this would represent a war crime on Russia’s part. The use of POWs in military operations is a clear violation of international law and the Geneva Convention’s protections for prisoners of war.

FAQ:

1. What is the “Bohdan Khmelnitsky battalion”?

The “Bohdan Khmelnitsky battalion” is a purported battalion composed of Ukrainian prisoners of war who allegedly pledged allegiance to Russia.

2. Is there evidence that Ukrainian POWs are fighting against Ukraine?

According to Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, there is currently no evidence of a Ukrainian POW battalion involved in the conflict against Ukrainian troops.

3. Is the use of POWs in military activities a violation of international law?

Yes, employing POWs in combat is a violation of the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War, which prohibits their use and ensures their protection and humane treatment.

