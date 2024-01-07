Ukraine Strikes Back: Retaliation in Crimea amidst Deadly Shelling in Donetsk

In the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, retaliation has become a key response to the deadly attacks from Russia. One such attack occurred recently in Donetsk, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 11 people, including five children. Regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported that eight others were wounded in the assault on the eastern region, which is partially occupied by Russia. Rescue operations are underway, as it is suspected that six more individuals are trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy expressed strong determination for revenge, emphasizing that Russia cannot escape the consequences of such attacks and that they will be held accountable. He vowed that every strike would be met with appropriate retaliation, leaving no room for impunity.

Pokrovsk, a town located 50 km from the frontline, was the target of the shelling. It was once home to a population of 60,000 before the war upended the lives of its residents. This attack follows a previous incident in August, where nine people lost their lives and 82 were injured due to Russian shelling. The ongoing violence has only intensified the suffering faced by the people in this war-torn region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military announced a successful offensive on the Saki military airbase in the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula. The Air Force commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, confidently declared, “All targets were hit!” However, as of now, the authenticity of the published photo purporting to show the airfield could not be immediately verified.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not provided any official comments regarding this alleged attack. However, they did claim to have downed four Ukrainian missiles over the peninsula during the early hours of Saturday. Moreover, the ministry has since reported that their air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed six Ukrainian anti-ship missiles over the Black Sea. The situation remains tense as both sides continue their military actions.

In a significant development, Ukrainian officials put forth evidence indicating that North Korean-supplied missiles were used by Russia in an attack on Kharkiv earlier this week. The eastern region’s prosecutor’s office stated that a missile striking central Kharkiv on 2 January displayed visual and technical differences from Russian models, leading them to believe it originated from North Korea. This revelation aligns with recent assessments from US intelligence officials, who have suggested that Russia is acquiring ballistic missiles from North Korea and seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran to bolster its military capabilities in the conflict with Ukraine.

The repercussions of the ongoing war are not limited to military targets but spill over to civilian areas as well. Recently, on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, an “air target” approaching the Russian border city of Belgorod was intercepted, leading local officials to cancel Christmas Eve masses due to the “operational situation.” These cancellations came after deadly attacks on Belgorod on 30 December, where 25 people lost their lives in rocket and drone assaults. This incident marked the deadliest attack on Russian soil since the start of the war and followed a series of intense bombardments on Ukraine’s largest cities.

As Ukraine employs drone strikes as a strategic move against Russia’s military infrastructure and to boost morale domestically, it faces the delicate challenge of minimizing harm to civilians. Marina Miron, a post-doctoral researcher at King’s College War Studies Department, warns against the risks involved, stating, “I can see why Ukrainians want Russia to experience the fear of waking up to the sound of air defense sirens, hiding in cellars, and hoping to survive a missile barrage… But they risk losing the moral high ground.”

