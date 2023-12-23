Ukraine Claims to Take Down Three Russian Fighter Jets in a Single Day

Ukraine’s air force reported a major achievement on Friday, announcing that it had successfully shot down three Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jets in the southern region of the country. The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed the incident, emphasizing that the jets were hit by missiles in the ongoing conflict in the Kherson region. This accomplishment showcases Ukraine’s increasing capabilities in countering Russian aggression.

The Su-34 is a twin-seat supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber, a type of military aircraft that is not commonly found in Western arsenals. It is Russia’s most advanced fighter-bomber and has been in service since 2014. The Su-34 has been utilized by Moscow in operations in both Syria and Ukraine. Despite being touted as a crown jewel of Russian military aviation, the Su-34s have been vulnerable to heavy air defenses due to their lack of guided missiles, often used for low-altitude bombing attacks.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has officially acknowledged the loss of ten Su-34s in clashes with Ukrainian forces. However, it is believed that the actual number of downed Russian jets is much higher. Ukraine’s ability to bring down three Su-34s in a single day is a significant achievement, especially considering that Russian forces have not experienced such losses since March 5th of the previous year.

While Ukraine celebrates this victory, it is important to note that Su-34s have also been involved in various accidents in Russia. Notably, on October 17th, 2022, one of these jets crashed into a residential apartment complex during a training flight in the city of Yeysk, resulting in the loss of numerous lives.

In another development, the Dutch government recently announced its commitment to donate 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This contribution will significantly enhance Ukraine’s air combat capabilities, further strengthening its position in the fight for air supremacy. Russia has utilized its air superiority to maintain control over a significant portion of Ukrainian territory, making this donation a crucial step in Ukraine’s efforts to counter Russian aggression.

