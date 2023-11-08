Russian President Invites North Korean Leader for Official Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an invitation to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for an official visit, scheduled to occur in the near future. While the specific date has not been disclosed, the Kremlin confirmed that the invitation was extended directly by Putin himself. Speculation surrounding the visit has been circulating for the past week, with rumors suggesting that Moscow may be seeking arms deals with its ally, North Korea.

The White House expressed concern over the potential visit, suggesting that Pyongyang’s purpose may be to discuss arms sales to support Russia’s offensive in Ukraine. In response, Washington issued a warning, stating that North Korea would face repercussions within the international community.

In a separate development, Ukraine announced that it has successfully recaptured an oil and gas platform in the Black Sea, which was seized by Russia in 2015. The Ukrainian military intelligence reported that Ukrainian special forces engaged in a battle with a Russian Su-30 aircraft, resulting in damage to the plane and its subsequent retreat. The operation resulted in the seizure of valuable assets, including helicopter ammunition and a Neva radar system.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues to make progress in the south and east regions. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced recent successes in the southern front, as well as near Bakhmut. They have pierced the first line of defense, reclaiming territories and advancing strategically toward key logistical hubs for the Russian army.

Amidst ongoing clashes between Ukraine and Russia, Moscow reported shooting down two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Tragically, two humanitarian workers from Canada and Spain were killed in an attack near Bakhmut, attributed to Russian troops. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences over the incident, emphasizing the need for global awareness about the proximity of war.

Finally, Moscow claimed victory for Russian President Putin’s political party in elections organized in annexed territories of Ukraine. These elections, deemed illegal by Kyiv and its Western allies, aimed to legitimize the annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia. However, allegations of rigging have cast doubt on the validity of the results.