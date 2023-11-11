Ukraine Advances Further into Russian Defenses, Approaching the Strategic Port City of Berdiansk

Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia region of eastern Ukraine has achieved a significant milestone, as Ukrainian forces have reportedly penetrated the most challenging line of Russian defenses. This breakthrough marks a tactical victory for Kyiv, as it continues its efforts to reclaim territory lost to Russian forces.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a think tank based in Washington D.C., has highlighted the strategic gains made by Ukrainian fighters in the Russian-annexed southern region. These gains have come at the cost of overcoming some of the most difficult defensive positions established by Moscow. While the counteroffensive has progressed slowly over the past three months, Kyiv has successfully regained control of small portions of territory from entrenched Russian troops.

Ukrainian forces, focused on the eastern and southern front lines, have intensified their strikes on occupied Crimea. The recent assessment by the ISW suggests that Ukraine’s progress has brought them within striking distance of the next prepared series of Russian defensive positions. Although these defenses may be comparatively weaker, they still present a significant challenge for Ukrainian forces.

Russia has invested substantial resources into fortifying the territory Ukraine is slowly reclaiming. Dense layers of minefields, fortifications, and other defensive measures have impeded the Ukrainian advance. The next phase of defenses is expected to mirror Russia’s initial lines, featuring formidable obstacles such as dragon’s teeth fortifications, anti-tank ditches, and additional mined areas. The exact extent of the defense’s strength remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate as both sides engage in military operations. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia shelled over 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia area, including Robotyne, within a 24-hour period. Ukrainian forces have undertaken operations to move towards the strategically important Russian-controlled city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia. The General Staff stated that counterbattery resistance measures were being carried out.

While Ukraine’s counteroffensive progresses, it is important to note that this conflict remains fluid and dynamic. The situation on the ground can change rapidly as both sides maneuver and seek strategic advantages.

