Overnight, both Kyiv and Moscow experienced a series of unexpected drone attacks, leading to widespread chaos and fear. Fortunately, anti-aircraft defenses were able to intercept the majority of the drones, resulting in no casualties.

The Russian Defense Ministry released a statement accusing the Kyiv regime of attempting a terrorist attack using a drone against Russian facilities. However, this attack was successfully thwarted by the air defense equipment located in Moscow’s Bogorodsky urban district. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that the failed attack caused no damage or casualties. Emergency services were, however, called to the site to handle the debris left by the destroyed drone.

Meanwhile, Kyiv faced a barrage of Iranian-made Shahed drones packed with explosives that were launched by Russian forces. Local authorities reported an increase in the frequency of these attacks on the Ukrainian capital. The city’s military administration, led by Sergiy Popko, revealed that the Russian drones were launched in multiple groups, attacking Kyiv from various directions. Despite the intensity of the situation, Ukrainian defenses managed to destroy 15 of the 20 enemy drones. Thankfully, there were no casualties or significant damage reported.

This recent wave of drone attacks follows the Ukrainian air force’s announcement that it had shot down 29 out of 38 Shahed drones launched by Russian forces across the country on a previous day. The scale of these attacks is unprecedented since late September, raising concerns about escalating tensions between the two nations.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his worries regarding Russia’s intentions, specifically targeting the Ukrainian energy system to paralyze the country’s heating and electricity supplies throughout the winter. He urged the Ukrainian army to remain effective despite the challenging circumstances and fatigue.

