Kyiv officials have leveled accusations against Moscow for committing a war crime, claiming that a social media video showed Russian soldiers shooting two surrendering Ukrainian military personnel. The grainy footage, yet to be independently verified, purportedly depicts two soldiers emerging from a dugout with their hands up, only to be shot by Russian troops at point-blank range.

While the authenticity, date, and location of the video clip remain unconfirmed, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office highlights the act as a violation of international humanitarian law. The Ukrainian human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, expressed his condemnation, stating that the execution of surrendering soldiers constitutes a war crime.

The footage, posted by the popular Ukrainian war blog Deepstate, claims to have been filmed near Stepove on the Avdiivka front line in the Donetsk region. However, the exact location and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Ukraine’s Tavria military command spokesperson, Oleksandr Shtupun, asserts that the video provides undeniable proof of Russia’s daily infringement of the rules of warfare. The ongoing conflict between the two nations has witnessed numerous allegations of war crimes, with Moscow consistently denying any wrongdoing.

Despite the lack of verified information, this incident raises important questions about the treatment of surrendering soldiers and the adherence to international conventions during times of conflict. The Geneva Conventions, which outline the responsibilities of both combatants and civilians, emphasize the importance of protecting those who surrender and prohibiting acts of violence against them.

