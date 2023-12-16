Kuwait Mourns the Loss of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah: A Look at His Legacy

Kuwait has been plunged into mourning following the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the ruling emir known for his efforts to resolve internal political disputes within the nation. His passing, at the age of 86, marks the end of a low-key reign that lasted three years.

Although the cause of death has not been announced, the announcement of Sheikh Nawaf’s passing was met with great sadness and sorrow from the Kuwaiti people, as well as from Arab, Islamic, and friendly nations around the world. His half-brother, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, who is now 83 years old, is expected to succeed him as the ruler. Notably, Sheikh Meshal will be one of the last octogenarian leaders in the Gulf region.

The health of Kuwait’s leaders has always been a sensitive topic, given the internal power struggles that have taken place behind palace doors. This is particularly significant as the generation of leaders who came of age before Kuwait became a dominant petrostate has gradually faded away. Moreover, other Gulf Arab nations have increasingly seen younger and more assertive rulers take the helm, exerting pressure on the Al Sabah family to facilitate a smooth transition of power to the next generation.

This trend is evidenced in neighboring Saudi Arabia, where King Salman, aged 87, is believed to have delegated day-to-day rule to his 38-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Sheikh Nawaf assumed the role of emir following the death of his predecessor, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah in 2020. The region was deeply moved by the loss of Sheikh Sabah, known for his diplomatic skills and peacemaking efforts.

While Sheikh Nawaf had previously held positions as Kuwait’s interior and defense minister, he was not widely seen as an active figure in government beyond those roles. Nevertheless, his appointment as emir was met with little controversy, with analysts predicting a short tenure due to his advancing age. This prediction proved accurate, as Sheikh Nawaf had the third-shortest reign of any emir since the Al Sabah dynasty began ruling Kuwait in 1752.

During his tenure, Sheikh Nawaf focused primarily on domestic issues, as Kuwait grappled with political disputes and the need to overhaul its welfare system. These challenges hindered the nation’s ability to accumulate debt, leaving limited funds to address bloated public sector salaries, despite its vast oil reserves and immense wealth. In a significant move, Sheikh Nawaf issued an amnesty decree in 2021, granting pardons and reducing sentences for nearly three dozen Kuwaiti dissidents. This was aimed at defusing a major government standoff. Additionally, he issued another decree just before falling ill, seeking to resolve a political impasse that necessitated three separate parliamentary elections during his rule.

Kuwait is widely regarded as having the most open parliament in the Gulf region, allowing for dissenting voices to be heard. Meanwhile, the Gulf Cooperation Council states, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, have recently restored diplomatic ties with Kuwait after a years-long boycott of Doha, thereby easing regional tensions. This development allowed Sheikh Nawaf to focus on addressing domestic issues.

With a population of approximately 4.2 million people, slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey, Kuwait possesses the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves. The nation has been a steadfast ally of the United States since the 1991 Gulf War, when Kuwait was liberated from the occupying forces of Saddam Hussein. As a testament to this enduring partnership, Kuwait is home to around 13,500 American troops, as well as the forward headquarters of the U.S. Army in the Middle East.

FAQs

1. Who will succeed Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah as Kuwait’s ruler?

Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, Sheikh Nawaf’s half-brother and the current deputy ruler, is expected to succeed him as the ruler of Kuwait.

2. What were the key issues during Sheikh Nawaf’s reign?

During his tenure, Sheikh Nawaf focused on resolving internal political disputes and overhauling Kuwait’s welfare system. His term was marked by the need to address bloated public sector salaries while the nation faced financial constraints due to limited debt capacity.

3. How open is Kuwait’s parliament compared to its Gulf counterparts?

Kuwait is perceived as having the freest parliament in the Gulf region, allowing for dissenting voices to be heard.

4. What is the significance of Kuwait’s restoration of ties with other Gulf Cooperation Council states?

The restoration of diplomatic ties between Kuwait and Gulf states, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, has eased regional tensions and enabled Kuwait to focus on addressing domestic issues.

Sources:

AP News