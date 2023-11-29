Kuwaiti Emir Receives Medical Care, Condition Stable: State Media

Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, has been admitted to the hospital for necessary treatment and medical examinations, as confirmed by the state news agency. Although the specific health issue was not disclosed, Sheikh Nawaf’s condition is reported to be stable.

Sheikh Nawaf, who is 86 years old, has dealt with previous medical concerns and has temporarily handed over power to his deputy during those times. In March 2021, he traveled to the United States for undisclosed medical checks. This recent hospitalization is considered an emergency health issue.

Following the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Sheikh Nawaf assumed office in September 2020. He has held significant positions in the Kuwaiti government, including defense minister and interior minister, and is highly regarded within the ruling al-Sabah family.

Known for his modesty and low profile, Sheikh Nawaf has maintained a quiet term in power. However, Kuwait has faced political disputes and challenges, including efforts to reform the country’s welfare system. These obstacles have hindered the sheikhdom from accumulating debt and have impacted the ability to adequately address public sector salaries.

Kuwait, a Gulf Arab nation with a population of 4.2 million, possesses the sixth-largest known oil reserves globally. Despite its immense wealth from oil reserves, the country’s financial resources have been strained due to political and economic challenges.

