Lebanon-Kuwait Relations Face New Challenge as Minister’s Comments Prompt Criticism

Lebanon and Kuwait find themselves at odds once again, this time due to comments made by Lebanon’s caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam regarding the reconstruction of a portion of Beirut’s port. The disagreement arose on Wednesday when Salam called on Kuwait to rebuild Lebanon’s main wheat silos, suggesting that such a decision could be made swiftly and easily.

In response, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah openly criticized Salam’s remarks, deeming them incompatible with established political protocols. Al-Sabah urged the Lebanese minister to retract his statements in order to preserve bilateral ties between the two countries.

To clarify his intentions, Salam later clarified that he did not intend any offense with his comments. He explained that he was merely highlighting the speed at which a decision could be reached regarding the reconstruction.

This recent clash between Lebanon and Kuwait adds to a series of strained relations between Lebanon and Gulf countries. In 2021, tensions arose when Lebanon’s then-information minister criticized the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen, leading to the withdrawal of Gulf envoys. Although those envoys returned in 2022, it is evident that underlying tensions remain.

Interestingly, Kuwait’s response to Salam’s comments came just a day after Lebanon marked the third anniversary of the devastating blast that ravaged Beirut on August 4, 2020. The explosion claimed the lives of over 220 people and left more than 6,500 injured. The timing of Kuwait’s criticism raises questions about the potential impact of the anniversary on regional relations.

In addition to the diplomatic dispute, Kuwait issued a warning to its citizens in Lebanon to remain cautious due to ongoing clashes in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh. Saudi Arabia also urged its citizens to leave the country as a precautionary measure. Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, however, reassured the Gulf countries that their citizens in Lebanon were safe.

It is clear that this recent exchange between Lebanon and Kuwait reveals the fragility of their bilateral relationship. The differing perspectives and sensitivities on various issues continue to pose challenges for the two nations as they navigate their diplomatic ties.

