New Record: K2 Climber Ascends as Porter Tragically Dies

In a stunning display of human resilience and determination, a record-setting K2 climber accomplished a historic feat while tragedy struck on the treacherous slopes. The breathtaking footage captured by a drone showcases the harsh reality of the world’s second-highest peak, as climbers seemingly pass by the fallen body of Muhammad Hassan, a Pakistani porter who later succumbed to his injuries.

This gripping video, shared by fellow climbers, has sparked intense discussions regarding not only the incident itself but also the ethics and conduct of foreign mountaineers who venture into the Himalayas and their relationships with local guides and porters.

The incident occurred in late July when Hassan, a devoted father of three from Pakistan, took his last breath, joining the unfortunate ranks of over 300 climbers who have lost their lives on K2. Towering at an altitude of 8,611 meters (28,251 feet), this majestic mountain, bordering China and Pakistan, stands as a formidable challenge for even the most seasoned climbers.

Hassan, working as a trusted porter, was responsible for carrying equipment and providing support to those venturing towards the summit. Tragically, during his ascent, he fell and sustained severe injuries.

When choosing to embark on a mountaineering expedition, it becomes crucial for climbers to meticulously assess the conditions and carefully consider the risks involved. Unfortunately, in this case, hundreds of people were attempting to conquer K2 during a brief and unfavorable weather window. Among them was the intrepid Norwegian mountaineer, Kristin Harila, leading a team sponsored by the renowned outdoor company, Osprey. Their goal was to conquer the world’s 14 tallest peaks in the quickest timeframe ever recorded. It is important to note that Hassan was not a member of Harila’s team.

Harila announced, with jubilation, her triumphant accomplishment of reaching summit number 14 in the K2 footage on July 27. Standing beside her guide, Tenjin “Lama” Sherpa, with whom she had scaled all the peaks, Harila celebrated their successful ascent in just three months and one day. It should be noted that the previous record was held by Nirmal Purja, who completed this remarkable achievement in slightly over six months back in 2019.

Unfortunately, Harila’s joy was short-lived, overshadowed by the release of the drone footage capturing the incident earlier that day. The incident sparked an outpouring of outrage from many individuals who felt that the pursuit of a record paled in comparison to the loss of a valuable life.

In response to the uproar, Harila took to her website to address the situation and express her sorrow over Hassan’s untimely demise. She firmly refuted accusations that she and her team callously abandoned him, emphasizing that the footage failed to convey the complexities and life-or-death decisions faced in such extreme environments that only a few individuals can comprehend.

She asserted, “It is simply not true to say that we did nothing to help him. We tried to lift him back up for an hour and a half, and my cameraman stayed on for another hour to look after him. At no point was he left alone.”

Harila urged the public to direct their scrutiny toward those responsible for sending Hassan up the treacherous mountain. Furthermore, she highlighted Hassan’s lack of proper equipment, including a down suit, oxygen mask, and gloves, arguing that these inadequacies significantly contributed to the severity of his injuries. It is worth mentioning that Harila has expressed her willingness to provide a further statement over the weekend.

Wilhelm Steindl, a climber who released the harrowing footage, expressed his dismay in an interview with an Austrian newspaper, accusing Hassan of being treated as a second-class citizen on the mountain. He labeled the situation as a disgrace, questioning the prioritization of record-breaking achievements over the preservation of human life.

Recognizing the immense challenges faced by porters like Hassan, Steindl initiated a GoFundMe campaign to support Hassan’s family. The campaign has already garnered an impressive sum of over $121,000.

The complexities, tensions, and power dynamics within the mountaineering community have long been a topic of contention. The relationships between foreign mountaineers, adventure tourists, highly sought-after Sherpa guides, and other porters in the Himalayas have generated significant debate. This controversy had already emerged earlier in Harila’s journey due to reports of payment disputes between her and her Sherpa team members.

