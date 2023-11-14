The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has caught the attention of the Kremlin, as Russia closely monitors the situation. The recent escalation in violence has raised concerns, prompting Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, to issue a warning about the potential involvement of a third party.

While Peskov did not explicitly mention the United States, he acknowledged the movement of U.S. naval ships towards Israel, raising the possibility of their intervention. The Kremlin is deeply concerned about the situation and emphasizes the need for all parties involved to engage in negotiations as soon as possible.

As tensions continue to rise, the risk of escalation towards a military confrontation increases. The Kremlin’s statement underscores the importance of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict. By initiating negotiations, the chances of avoiding further bloodshed and finding a diplomatic solution can be enhanced.

In response to a question about potential persecution of Russians who have voiced opposition to the war in Ukraine and subsequently moved to Israel, Peskov reassured that citizens of the Russian Federation are entitled to live in any country of their choosing. He emphasized that Russia considers itself their home, regardless of their current place of residence.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict persists, many eyes are watching to see if any external forces will intervene. It is essential for all parties involved to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy over military action to ensure a peaceful resolution. The international community, including Russia, plays a crucial role in supporting a peaceful outcome and preventing further escalation.

