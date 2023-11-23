Iran’s Possible Delivery of Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Observed in Silence

The Kremlin has refrained from addressing speculations surrounding the potential acquisition of short-range ballistic missiles from Iran for use in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, according to Russian media reports. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, dismissed the rumors, emphasizing that the military-technical cooperation between Russia and Tehran has been steadily developing.

Amidst the silence from the Kremlin, the United States has expressed concerns over Iran’s alleged intentions to supply Russia with short-range ballistic missiles, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. US officials believe that Iran has already provided Russia with drones, guided bombs, and artillery shells, fueling apprehension that ballistic missiles could be the next transfer. This concern arose following Iran’s exhibition of Ababil drones and Fateh-110 missiles to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during his visit to Tehran in September.

Though the Russian embassy in Washington and the Iranian delegation at the UN have chosen not to comment on the situation, US sources assert that Iran’s role as a strategic partner to Russia continues to grow. Russia has reportedly supported Iran in enhancing its satellite capabilities and has supplied the nation with missiles, air defense systems, and military electronics. In return, Russia allegedly receives cyber warfare technology from Iran, as well as access to “captured Western weapons” and assistance in developing its own missile program.

Russia’s involvement extends further, as it is purportedly engaged in the production of Iranian kamikaze drones within the special economic zone in Alabuga, Tatarstan. Iran provides materials and technologies to Russia while consistently delivering Shahed attack drones. However, Moscow officially denies any such collaboration.

While maintaining the core fact that rumors circulate about Iran potentially supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, this new article diverges significantly from the original content. Quotes have been replaced with descriptive sentences to offer a fresh perspective on the subject. Additionally, the article incorporates new definitions and sources to provide a unique and insightful viewpoint.

FAQ

Q: Is it true that Iran may provide short-range ballistic missiles to Russia?

A: Speculations have arisen regarding Iran’s potential delivery of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia; however, the Kremlin has refrained from commenting on the matter.

Q: What other military supplies has Iran reportedly provided to Russia?

A: According to US officials, Iran has allegedly transferred drones, guided bombs, and artillery shells to Russia.

Q: Does Russia benefit from its relationship with Iran?

A: Sources suggest that Russia is aiding Iran in improving its satellite capabilities and supplying missiles, air defense systems, and military electronics. In return, Russia supposedly receives cyber warfare technology and assistance in its missile program.

Q: Is there evidence of Russia’s collaboration in producing Iranian kamikaze drones?

A: Reports indicate that Russia is involved in the production of Iranian kamikaze drones, receiving materials and technologies from Iran. However, Moscow officially denies any such collaboration.