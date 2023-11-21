Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently unveiled a shocking revelation regarding a clandestine operation aimed at removing him from power. The plot, codenamed Operation Maidan 3, is allegedly orchestrated by the Kremlin with the objective of ousting Zelenskyy before the end of this year.

This is not the first time Zelenskyy has faced such grave threats. Since the commencement of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he claims to have miraculously survived multiple assassination attempts, numbering at least “five, six” thus far. While the attempts may not necessarily involve physical harm, the President firmly believes that any means necessary may be employed to achieve the desired outcome.

The codename Operation Maidan 3 appears to draw inspiration from Ukraine’s historic Maidan Revolution in 2014. During this period, the people of Ukraine successfully uprooted the presidency of the pro-Moscow leader Viktor Yanukovych.

Zelenskyy’s resilience in the face of danger has made him a symbol of Ukraine’s unwavering resistance against Russian aggression. However, it is worth noting that Russia has a documented track record of targeting its opponents through assassination attempts. The President has repeatedly mentioned these attempts on his life, emphasizing the perilous circumstances that surround him since assuming leadership during wartime.

Despite the constant threat to his life, Zelenskyy asserts that he cannot afford to dwell on the potential dangers. He places his trust in the capable hands of his bodyguards, who are tasked with anticipating and averting any harm. His primary focus remains on fulfilling his duties as the head of state and safeguarding Ukraine’s interests.

While Ukrainian officials acknowledge the existence of a plan to assassinate Zelenskyy, it is crucial to understand the constitutional implications. In the event of his unfortunate demise, the Ukrainian parliament’s chairperson, known as the Verkhovna Rada, would assume the presidency, in accordance with the country’s constitution.

This disturbing revelation highlights the ongoing rivalry and power struggle between Ukraine and Russia. As tensions continue to escalate, the international community watches with bated breath, hoping for peaceful resolutions and a safeguarding of democracy. The world awaits to see how this precarious situation unfolds, as Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy bravely faces the plots against him in his quest to lead his country towards a brighter future.

