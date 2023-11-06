In a recent statement, Dmitry Peskov, Spokesman for the Russian government, made it clear that Russia’s intention is to exert control over certain territories in Ukraine. Contrary to earlier reports, Peskov emphasized that their aim is not to occupy new areas beyond the four oblasts and Crimea that were already included in the Russian Constitution. The statement shed light on Russia’s perspective, revealing its determination to consolidate its control over these regions.

Furthermore, Peskov asserted that there are currently no grounds for a peace agreement with Ukraine. This position underscores the ongoing conflict between the two nations and suggests that Russia intends to continue its military operations in Ukraine for the foreseeable future. The comment serves as a reminder of the long-standing aggression that has characterized Russia’s actions since 2014.

Although Russia has faced international criticism for its occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the recent expansion of its invasion into Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts further escalated tensions. The Russian government unlawfully considers these occupied territories, along with Crimea, as parts of Russia. However, it is worth noting that there are still areas, such as a small part of Kharkiv Oblast, that Russia currently controls without including them in its constitution.

This statement by the Russian government reinforces the need for continued vigilance and support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. The conflict in Ukraine demands attention from the global community as it represents a significant challenge to international peace and security.

