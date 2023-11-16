A recent report by a reputed news outlet has shed light on a remarkably unsettling development concerning the devastating attack on Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines. It appears that a Ukrainian military officer, Roman Chervinsky, was purportedly behind the coordination of this audacious assault.

According to undisclosed sources familiar with the operation, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was allegedly kept unaware of these sinister machinations, a fact that has raised significant concerns within Ukraine’s political sphere. Chervinsky, who holds a senior position within Ukraine’s intelligence services, received his directives from high-ranking Ukrainian officials, ultimately reporting to Commander-in-Chief General Valery Zaluzhnyi.

The implications of this revelation have elicited a strong reaction not only from the Kremlin but also from the collective West and other nations involved. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, expressed his alarm, emphasizing the idea that if the Ukrainian government is incapable of maintaining control within its own borders, it poses a severe threat to various stakeholders.

The catastrophic incident occurred off the Danish island of Bornholm in September 2022, causing three out of four lines of the Nord Stream system to rupture, leading to a sharp decline in gas supply to Europe. The aftermath witnessed a surge in conjecture regarding the perpetrators behind this nefarious act.

Initially, certain U.S. and European officials baselessly pointed fingers at Russia, suggesting that it had self-sabotaged its own pipelines. However, President Vladimir Putin vehemently dismissed these assertions as preposterous. Conversely, Russia has consistently alleged, though without substantiating evidence, that the West, specifically the United States and Britain, orchestrated the Nord Stream blasts. The latter, however, have forcefully denied any involvement.

Interestingly, The New York Times and The Washington Post have reported on the potential involvement of Ukraine in this heinous attack, a claim that has been persistently refuted by Ukrainian authorities. Renowned investigative journalist Seymour Hersh even asserted that U.S. navy divers were responsible for the destruction of the pipelines, a report that Washington has unequivocally dismissed as false.

As investigators continue to piece together the puzzle surrounding the Nord Stream attack, it is imperative to approach the situation with caution and maintain an unyielding dedication to unearthing the truth. The consequences of this distressing event have exposed vulnerabilities within the region, intricacies of international relationships, and the clandestine nature of geopolitical maneuvering.

