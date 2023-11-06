Debunking Rumors: Putin’s Health and Body Doubles

In recent days, there have been rumors circulating about the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the Kremlin has firmly denied these claims and reassured the public that Putin is in good health. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the rumors as “absolutely another fake,” emphasizing that there is no truth to these speculations.

Furthermore, there have been persistent rumors circulating about Putin’s use of body doubles to cover for him in public appearances. However, the Kremlin spokesman laughed off these allegations, stating that they belong to the category of absurd information hoaxes. Peskov made it clear that Putin does not have any body doubles, referring to the rumors as nothing more than a source of amusement.

At 71 years old, Putin has maintained an active and demanding schedule. As a judo enthusiast, he has cultivated an “action man” image and continues to engage in various physical activities. Despite the challenges that come with his role as the Russian President, Putin has shown no signs of slowing down.

In a 2020 interview, Putin addressed the longstanding rumors about his use of body doubles, firmly denying their existence. He admitted that he had been offered the chance to use one in the past for security reasons but ultimately declined. These rumors seem to persist due to their sensational nature, but they lack any substantial evidence.

It is important to approach such rumors with skepticism and rely on verified information from credible sources. While it is natural for curiosity to arise around public figures, spreading baseless rumors only serves to create unnecessary speculation. The Kremlin’s denial and Putin’s own statements should be sufficient in setting the record straight and dispelling these unfounded claims.

As news consumers, let us be cautious about perpetuating unverified information and instead focus on the substantial issues that affect our world.