MOSCOW, Aug 30 – Investigators are exploring the shocking possibility that the downing of the plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the notorious mercenary chief, was not an accident but a deliberate act. This revelation from the Kremlin marks the first official acknowledgment of a potential assassination.

Various hypotheses are being examined, including the notion of a deliberate atrocity, according to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson. While the International Civil Aviation Organization typically investigates plane crashes, Peskov indicated that the circumstances surrounding this incident set it apart. Nevertheless, formal conclusions have not yet been reached about the nature of the crash, so it remains to be seen what truly transpired.

The private Embraer jet, which Prigozhin and nine others were traveling on from Moscow to St Petersburg, crashed north of Moscow on August 23. All ten individuals onboard, including two other high-ranking members of the Wagner group, four bodyguards, and three crew members, perished in the accident. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown, although witnesses in nearby villages reported hearing a loud noise followed by the plane plummeting to the ground.

Russia has decided not to investigate the crash under international rules “at the moment,” as confirmed by Brazil’s aircraft investigation authority. Peskov emphasized that the Russian investigation is ongoing with the involvement of the Investigative Committee. He dismissed any notion of an international angle in this case, stating that it is solely within Russia’s jurisdiction.

In a surprising move, the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), responsible for overseeing aviation accident investigations across former Soviet republics, including Russia, has chosen not to investigate the crash. Furthermore, the IAC declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following the crash, President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and acknowledged his long-standing acquaintance with Prigozhin, dating back to the tumultuous 1990s. While admitting Prigozhin’s checkered past and significant mistakes, Putin hailed him as a talented businessman.

The Kremlin firmly denies allegations by Western politicians and commentators suggesting that Putin ordered the assassination of Prigozhin as an act of vengeance. These claims, which lack substantiating evidence, have been categorically dismissed as an “absolute lie.”

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, expressed little surprise at Prigozhin’s death and insinuated that Putin is behind most events in Russia. In response to Prigozhin’s demise, Putin mandated that Wagner fighters pledge allegiance to the Russian state—an action opposed by Prigozhin due to his dissatisfaction with the defense ministry’s handling of the conflict in Ukraine.

Prigozhin’s supporters paid tribute to him at his gravesite, describing him as a fearless warrior and leaving behind flowers, messages, and poetry. During his lifetime, Prigozhin often boasted about being one of the world’s most formidable mercenaries, commanding the best fighting force. However, critics, including the United States, painted a different picture, depicting Prigozhin as a ruthless leader who exploited African nations and brutally punished those who defied him.

While Prigozhin achieved a significant victory for Putin by capturing Bakhmut during the bloodiest phase of the Ukraine war, his anger towards what he perceived as the treasonous failures of the Russian military prompted him to issue a warning: Russia could lose the entire war in Ukraine.

As the investigation into the plane crash unfolds, the truth behind this mysterious incident may soon come to light.

FAQ

1. What happened in the plane crash involving Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a prominent mercenary chief, was onboard a private jet that crashed north of Moscow, resulting in the deaths of all ten individuals onboard. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

2. Is foul play suspected in the plane crash?

Investigators are considering the possibility that the plane crash was not an accident but a deliberate act, potentially an assassination targeting Yevgeny Prigozhin.

3. Will there be an international investigation into the crash?

Russia has decided not to conduct an international investigation under current circumstances. The Russian authorities are handling the investigation.

4. What impact did Yevgeny Prigozhin have on the conflict in Ukraine?

Yevgeny Prigozhin played a significant role in capturing Bakhmut during the Ukraine war. However, he became disillusioned with what he perceived as failures within the Russian military, warning that Russia could potentially lose the entire war.

5. Who is responsible for Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death?

The Kremlin denies any involvement in Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death and dismisses allegations suggesting President Putin ordered the assassination as baseless.