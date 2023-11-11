Controversial Stance on Ukrainian Attacks in Crimea Sparks Speculation in Russian Media Circles

The Russian information space has been abuzz with heated discussions and disagreements between influential media figures and milbloggers. While pro-Russian milbloggers engage in heated debates over Russian failures, the Kremlin’s silence on the matter has left analysts questioning its propaganda policy.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, a recent dispute on August 2nd shed light on the Kremlin’s sensitivity towards reporting on failures in Crimea and Ukraine. The incident also exposed divisions within the milblogger community, highlighting a significant fault line.

In this dispute, one pro-Russian milblogger criticized fellow milbloggers who openly condemned Russian warfare. The criticism included labelling them as “imbeciles” who support “provocative publications” and engage in “fierce criticism” of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The tension further escalated when “military” bloggers posted images depicting the aftermath of recent Ukrainian strikes near Sevastopol and the Chonhar bridge. Allegations arose, with a Kremlin-backed pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger accusing a critical milblogger of embezzling crowdsourced funds intended for Russian forces.

Another milblogger pointed out that the crux of the issue lies in the fact that both channels have been posting photos of alleged Ukrainian strikes on Crimea, using images sourced from Ukrainian Telegram channels. This practice raises doubts about the authenticity of the reported strikes.

The intensity of this dispute pushed it to the attention of Crimea’s Federal Security Service, indicating the sensitive nature of discussing strike incidents in Crimea.

Analyzing the situation, some sources speculate that disseminating such information could “irresponsibly sow panic” across Crimea and potentially even within Russia itself. This suggests that strikes on Crimea have become a highly sensitive and contentious point in the pro-Russian “military” information space.

Interestingly, on July 29, 2023, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully launched a morning attack on the Chonhar Bridge, connecting the occupied Crimea and the occupied part of the Kherson region. Surprisingly, the Kremlin’s state media and Russian milbloggers remained silent on the matter. Previously, a similar attack in June had sparked extensive commentary from milbloggers, most of which expressed indignation.

Western analysts interpret this silence as a signal of changes in the Kremlin’s information policy and its approach to regulating the information space. It appears that there may be a clear directive from the Kremlin to withhold coverage of Ukrainian attacks on bridges in Crimea.

