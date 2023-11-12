Russian President Putin Sheds Light on Body Double Speculations

Recent rumors suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin uses body doubles for public appearances have been met with laughter by the Kremlin. While the speculation has persisted for some time, Putin and his spokesperson have consistently denied these claims.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to a report circulating on a Russian Telegram channel, which alleged that Putin had experienced a serious health incident. Unfazed by the rumors, Peskov dismissed them as “absurd information hoaxes” and expressed amusement at the persistent discussion surrounding the matter.

Despite the persistent speculation, Putin has maintained that he does not employ body doubles. In a 2020 interview with Russia’s TASS news agency, he disclosed that he had been offered the use of a body double for security reasons during Russia’s conflict with Chechnya in the early 2000s. However, Putin declined the offer, emphasizing his refusal to use doubles during the country’s fight against terrorism.

The notion of body doubles resurfaced earlier this year when differences in Putin’s appearance, such as variations in skin complexion or the absence of a watch, sparked speculation. Putin’s spokesperson, Peskov, was quick to dismiss these claims, assuring the public that the president remains highly active and energetic. Peskov debunked the suggestion that Putin spends his time in bunkers, asserting that he is consistently engaged and maintains a hectic schedule.

As Putin, now 71 years old, gears up for a potential presidential run in 2024, questions regarding his health and security remain prevalent. However, it is clear that the Kremlin finds these rumors amusing and refuses to lend them any credence. The focus remains on Putin’s leadership and the ongoing measures taken to safeguard his well-being, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

