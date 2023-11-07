Kremlin Denies Claims of Russia Withdrawing from South Caucasus Role

In a recent interview, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Russia of failing to protect Armenia during its standoff with Azerbaijan, suggesting that Russia was pulling back from its role in the South Caucasus region. However, the Kremlin has firmly rejected these claims, stating that Russia will continue to be a “guarantor of security” in the area.

Armenia has voiced concerns about Russian peacekeepers allowing Azerbaijanis to blockade the “Lachin corridor”, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, resulting in shortages of essential supplies. Despite these complaints, the Kremlin spokesperson affirmed that Russia plays a significant role in stabilizing the region and will continue to do so.

While Pashinyan argued that Russia was unable to meet Armenia’s security needs due to its involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, the Kremlin dismissed these allegations as unfounded. They emphasized that Russia is an integral part of the South Caucasus and has consistently played an important role in maintaining stability in the region.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described Pashinyan’s comments as “public rhetoric verging on rudeness.” She urged Yerevan to take responsibility for its own actions instead of blaming others. Additionally, Moscow expressed a desire for humanitarian aid to reach Nagorno-Karabakh without obstruction.

Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, has been a source of tension between Yerevan and Baku for decades. Although it broke away from Azerbaijan’s control during the 1990s, Azerbaijan regained certain areas in heavy fighting last year, with Russia playing a key role in brokering a ceasefire.

The Russian defense ministry recently replaced the head of its peacekeeping forces in the South Caucasus, indicating its commitment to ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

In conclusion, while Armenia’s prime minister has raised concerns about Russia’s role in the South Caucasus, the Kremlin remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining security in the region. The ongoing situation in Nagorno-Karabakh necessitates adherence to the ceasefire terms, despite changes on the ground. As such, Russia will continue to play an important role in the peacekeeping efforts of the South Caucasus.