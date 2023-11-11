A Bold Attempt to Oust Putin? The Kremlin Responds

In a surprising turn of events, rumors have circulated claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has died and a body double is being used as part of an attempted coup. The speculation began with a widely shared report from the Telegram channel “General SVR,” which is supposedly run by a former Russian intelligence officer with insider information from the Kremlin.

The channel alleged that the 71-year-old leader died at his residence in Valdai, known as the palace, and that doctors pronounced his death at 20.42 Moscow time. According to the anonymous author of the report, Putin’s doctors were allegedly confined to a room with his “corpse” on the orders of Dmitry Kochnev, director of the Federal Protective Service of Russia. It was further claimed that security for the president’s double had been increased and negotiations were underway.

Additionally, the report stated that a coalition, consisting of members of Putin’s inner circle and led by Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, had been formed to maintain the current regime. The body double was said to serve as a figurehead in this coalition.

However, the Kremlin was quick to deny these allegations, providing photographic evidence of Putin chairing a Security Council meeting via video link the day after the report surfaced. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the rumors as “absurd information fake” and reiterated that Putin’s health was fine. Peskov had previously laughed off similar claims from the same Telegram channel, categorizing them as “absurd information fakes.”

It is worth noting that the credibility of the “General SVR” Telegram channel has come into question. Experts warn that the channel lacks credibility and has made false claims about Putin’s health in the past. As Scott Radnitz, a professor of Russian and Eurasian Studies at the University of Washington, pointed out, the channel’s mocking attitude toward the Kremlin appeals to English-speaking audiences but lacks substantiated evidence.

While the truth behind these rumors remains uncertain, the Kremlin’s swift response and dismissal indicate that there is no veracity to the claims of Putin’s death and the use of a body double. For now, the focus shifts back to the ongoing political developments in Russia and the future of Putin’s leadership.

FAQ

Source: University of Washington’s Scott Radnitz, The Associated Press.