Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny’s Whereabouts Remain Unknown

In a concerning move, Alexei Navalny, a prominent Kremlin critic and leader of the Russian opposition, has been transferred from his prison near Moscow to an undisclosed location, according to his spokeswoman. The transfer took place on December 11, but the exact whereabouts of Navalny remain unknown.

Navalny’s supporters have been increasingly worried about his well-being since he was last seen earlier this month. Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s spokeswoman, expressed her concerns stating, “It is not known where exactly” he has been taken. She also highlighted the fact that Navalny’s lawyers have not been allowed to meet with him since December 6, raising further questions about his condition and treatment.

The Kremlin has faced criticism for its handling of the situation, with the United States expressing deep concern over the lack of access Navalny’s team has had to him. The Russian government dismissed these concerns as “interference” by the United States.

Navalny was sentenced to a 19-year prison term on extremism charges and was previously held at a penal colony in the Vladimir region near Moscow. However, this recent transfer indicates a potential move to a more secure and severe prison, as determined by a court ruling earlier this year.

As the news of Navalny’s transfer unfolds, many questions remain unanswered. Concerned individuals both in and outside of Russia are demanding transparency and information regarding Navalny’s well-being and location.

Sources: [AFP](https://www.afp.com/)