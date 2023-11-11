A New Path for Russian Private Military Group Wagner

Russian private military group Wagner, once a favored parallel fighting force of the Kremlin, is now facing an uncertain future. Following the presumed death of its leader, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the Kremlin is considering several options for bringing Wagner under its direct control, according to U.S. and Western officials.

One possibility is to absorb Wagner into Russia’s Defense Ministry or its military intelligence arm, the GRU. Another option includes appointing a Russian general or government ally as the new leader of the group. The Kremlin believes that Wagner’s military capabilities, experienced operators, and connections with African governments are too valuable to be abandoned.

However, there are challenges ahead for the Russian government regardless of the path it chooses. One major concern is whether the veteran mercenaries of Wagner would trust or accept a government takeover. It is possible that a mass exodus of personnel could occur. Additionally, the fate of Wagner’s lucrative operations in Africa remains uncertain. It is unclear if these operations would succeed under state control.

The Kremlin’s intention appears to be asserting direct control over Wagner and ensuring its own selection for Prigozhin’s replacement. In the past, following Prigozhin’s initial rebellion, the Kremlin dissolved the Internet Research Agency, a troll farm and influence operation he had founded. However, Wagner was allowed to continue its activities, albeit with some fighters seeking refuge in Belarus and others signing contracts with the Defense Ministry.

Under Prigozhin’s leadership, Wagner forces were known for their effectiveness on the battlefield, particularly during the fight to seize the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine. However, the group has since withdrawn from Ukraine and most of its members have relocated to Belarus. As a result, they have had diminished combat effectiveness and are no longer significant in the Ukrainian conflict.

Absorbing Wagner into the GRU or placing it under the control of a military general would be a logical step for the Kremlin. The GRU and Wagner have worked closely together, with the intelligence service often planning operations that the private military group supported. While Wagner’s operations in Ukraine were more conventional, their work in Africa involved a combination of soft power and blunt force.

If Wagner is absorbed by the GRU, it would expand the intelligence service’s military capabilities. However, both organizations operate in similar ways, often hiding their true intentions and adopting covert tactics. The GRU has been known to carry out aggressive hybrid intelligence operations, blending propaganda, influence campaigns, hacking attacks, and assassinations to further Russian intelligence and foreign policy goals.

The United States will continue to monitor Wagner’s activities in Africa, despite the demise of Prigozhin. The potential danger posed by the group and its remnants should not be underestimated. There are reports that a GRU general is poised to take over Wagner’s African operations, indicating further integration between the private military group and the Russian military intelligence service.

It is important to note that the GRU has been implicated in various covert activities, including the attempted assassination of Sergei V. Skripal in Salisbury, England, and destabilization campaigns in Moldova and Montenegro. Some American officials also suspect the GRU’s involvement in a plot to pay bounties to Taliban members for killing U.S. service members in Afghanistan.

As the future of Wagner unfolds, Russia faces the challenge of regaining control over a group it once relied upon while addressing the complexities of the company’s operations and personnel. Only time will tell how the Kremlin will navigate these issues and determine the ultimate fate of Wagner.

