Kosovo police are conducting investigations into a recent shootout between Serb gunmen and officers that resulted in the death of a policeman in the northern village of Banjska/Banjske. The incident has sparked accusations and speculation about the involvement of Serbian authorities.

Milan Radoicic, the vice-president of the Belgrade-backed party Srpska Lista, took sole responsibility for organizing the “defence” operation against the Kosovo authorities. In a statement, Radoicic clarified that he acted independently without the knowledge or support of his party or the Serbian government. He expressed that his intention was to protect the Serbian people from what he perceived as occupiers.

The motives behind the shooting remain unclear, and Radoicic’s statement did not provide any details about the incident. It only mentioned that the death of the policeman was accidental and led to a fierce fight between the two sides.

The presence of armed Serbs in Banjska/Banjske and the source of their weaponry and vehicles also raise questions. Kosovo politicians have accused the Belgrade government of being involved in the armed group, an allegation that Serbia denies.

In response to the violence, Radoicic announced his resignation as vice-president of Srpska Lista. He also expressed his willingness to cooperate with Serbian prosecutors regarding the incident. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic acknowledged that Radoicic will be questioned and emphasized the importance of finding answers.

As investigations continue, Kosovo police have conducted searches in several locations in northern municipalities. These operations are carried out with the coordination of the EU rule-of-law mission (EULEX) and NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR), according to a police statement.

Milan Radoicic’s involvement in the recent violence adds to his controversial reputation. He is wanted in Kosovo for a corruption case related to illegal construction, and he is mentioned as a prime suspect in the murder case of Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic. The US has also blacklisted Radoicic for alleged involvement in organized crime.

The incident in Banjska/Banjske highlights the deep tensions that persist in the region and the fragile nature of the Kosovo-Serbia relationship. It underscores the challenges faced in maintaining stability and peace in the area, as well as the complex dynamics between local actors and international involvement.