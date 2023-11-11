Kosovo Raises Concerns about Serbia’s Actions, Calls for International Response

Oct 2 (Reuters) – Kosovo has expressed alarm over Serbia’s recent troop deployment on its border, drawing parallels to Russia’s actions prior to the invasion of Ukraine. The Kosovar foreign minister has called on the European Union to take action against Belgrade, including freezing its candidacy status. These developments have raised concerns among international observers, with the United States monitoring the situation and NATO authorizing additional peacekeeping forces for Kosovo.

Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz highlighted the concentration of troops and the presence of military equipment on the border, expressing unease about the potential response from the international community. She also emphasized that Serbia’s rhetoric and “methods” resemble those of Russia towards Ukraine. Gervalla-Schwarz stressed the need for decisive actions to address the situation.

Responding to these concerns, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that he did not intend to order a military intervention in Kosovo, as it would negatively impact Serbia’s aspirations to join the European Union. However, tensions between the two countries remain high following a recent conflict between Serbian police and armed ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo.

Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, accuses Belgrade of arming and supporting the Serb fighters. On the other hand, Serbia accuses Kosovo of failing to implement an EU-brokered agreement that grants local autonomy to Serbs in a predominantly Serbian region of northern Kosovo.

Gervalla-Schwarz issued a warning, stating that Serbian President Vucic would likely take further actions if there are no clear consequences for his current actions. These potential consequences could include the suspension of EU funds for Serbia and its membership candidacy status.

Sources: Reuters