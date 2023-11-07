Kosovar Police Secure Village After Deadly Shootout with Gunmen

Kosovar police forces swiftly mobilized their armored vehicles on Monday to secure and conduct a thorough search of the village of Banjska in north Kosovo. This action followed a violent shootout the previous day between the police and ethnic Serb gunmen, resulting in the deaths of four individuals. The assailants had forcefully entered the village, engaging in a fierce clash with the authorities before taking refuge in a Serbian Orthodox monastery.

Late on Sunday, the police successfully regained control of the monastery, but not before losing one officer in the operation and eliminating three attackers. Cordoning off the area, the police diligently combed through the village on Monday to apprehend any remaining gunmen who had not fled the scene.

Though Kosovo’s population mainly consists of ethnic Albanians, numbering approximately 1.8 million, the situation in the north remains volatile due to the presence of around 50,000 Serbs. These Serbs vehemently reject Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence and continue to identify Belgrade as their capital, underscoring the historical complexities of the region following the Kosovo Albanian guerrilla uprising against Serbian rule over two decades ago.

In response to the fatality suffered by the police officer, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti firmly alleged that Serbia financed and dispatched armed individuals to Kosovo. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, however, denied these claims and instead criticized Kurti for his refusal to establish an association of Serb municipalities that would grant more autonomy to the Serb population. The frequent police actions in the north further exacerbated tensions between the two sides.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, engaged in conversations with both Kurti and Vucic on Sunday. The EU has been at the forefront of mediating dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo since 2013, with the objective of normalizing relations between the two parties.

While more than 90% of the Kosovar population is comprised of ethnic Albanians, Serbs form a majority in the northern region. This has led them to demand the implementation of a 2013 agreement brokered by the European Union, which aims to establish an association of autonomous municipalities in the area.

With tensions running high, the incident in Banjska village underscores the ongoing challenges in achieving lasting peace and stability in Kosovo. The swift response of the Kosovar police and the subsequent investigative measures taken represent a determined effort to establish order and ensure the safety of all residents in the area.