Kosovo Prime Minister Calls for Closer Cooperation with NATO to Ensure Security

In the aftermath of the recent deadly clashes in Kosovo, Prime Minister Albin Kurti is advocating for increased collaboration with NATO to better protect the Serbian-dominated regions in the north. The violence that erupted after the killing of a Kosovo police officer has exacerbated tensions between ethnic Albanians and Serbs, making reconciliation seem more distant than ever.

To address the security concerns in the northern territories, Kurti intends to reverse a previous commitment that the Kosovo Security Forces would not enter the area. By strengthening cooperation with international allies and the NATO Kosovo peacekeeping troops (KFOR), he aims to fill the existing vacuum and ensure the safety of the region.

The United States has already raised an alarm about a significant Serbian military deployment along the border with Kosovo and urged Serbia to withdraw its forces. Despite the warning, no visible movement or increased presence of Serbian armed forces has been observed near the border.

Following the shootout between three Serb gunmen and Kosovo police, authorities have taken action by apprehending suspects and confiscating a substantial arsenal of weapons. In response, Kosovo police have conducted operations in the north, triggering condemnation from Belgrade.

While Serb residents in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica express concerns about an intensified crackdown, the mostly ethnic Albanian residents in Pristina blame the Serbian government for the recent violence and believe that reconciliation is possible only after amends are made.

The clashes serve as a reminder of the persistent tension between Kosovo and Serbia since the latter’s refusal to acknowledge Kosovo’s independence in 2008. Despite years of negotiations, both sides have made little progress in resolving their differences.

Moving forward, Prime Minister Kurti highlights the importance of avoiding further provocations for reconciliation to be attainable. However, he stresses that partitioning the northern territory is not an option, as it will remain an integral part of Kosovo.