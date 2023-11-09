Kosovan Police Clear Monastery, Ending Deadly Standoff with Heavily Armed Men

At least four people have died after a monastery held by over 30 heavily armed men near the border with Serbia was cleared by Kosovan police. The tense standoff culminated in a series of battles, resulting in casualties on both sides.

Kosovo’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Xhelal Svecla, declared that the territory was now under control following the successful operation. In the aftermath of an initial attack that claimed the life of a police officer, gunmen took shelter in the monastery and engaged in a protracted firefight with law enforcement for several hours.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti revealed that approximately 30 armed individuals were encircled in the complex, emphasizing the need for their surrender. He accused these individuals of being “Serbia-sponsored criminals,” while Serbia itself has not provided an official statement regarding the incident.

Throughout the day, police forces conducted a “clearance operation” that involved multiple arrests and the seizure of an extensive arsenal of weapons and equipment. However, it remains uncertain whether all individuals involved have been apprehended.

This violent confrontation showcases one of the most serious escalations in tensions between Pristina and Belgrade for several years, with simmering disputes and mounting pressure reaching a boiling point. The NATO-led peacekeeping force stationed in Kosovo has reaffirmed its readiness to intervene if necessary.

The clashes erupted at around 3:00 local time after police officers responded to reports of a blockade in Banjska village. They were met with a barrage of gunfire from multiple positions, including the use of hand grenades and shoulder-fired missiles.

While exact details about the gunmen’s identities remain scarce, Prime Minister Kurti described them as professionals with military and police backgrounds. The Serbian Orthodox Church reported that the gunmen targeted a monastery in Leposavic, where pilgrims were staying, prompting priests and pilgrims to seek refuge inside the temple.

The situation in Kosovo has been fraught with tension since violent clashes following a disputed local election in May. Efforts to stabilize the region through EU-mediated talks have stalled, exacerbating long-standing grievances. Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, remains unrecognized by Serbia, China, and Russia. As the situation unfolds, the EU’s foreign policy chief has strongly condemned the “hideous attack” and called for justice, while Kosovo’s foreign minister criticized the lack of explicit support for the police and the attackers being labeled as “terrorists.”