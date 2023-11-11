The Impact of the Israel-Hamas Conflict on Oil Markets

The recent attack on Israel by Palestinian militants Hamas has raised concerns about the potential impact on oil markets. Energy experts predict that while there may be a temporary spike in crude oil prices, the overall effect is expected to be limited, as long as the conflict does not escalate further.

Vandana Hari, CEO of Vanda Insights, stated that there could be a “knee-jerk surge in crude prices when markets open on Monday.” However, she emphasized that this surge would likely be short-lived. The market may include a risk premium until it is certain that the conflict will not disrupt oil and gas supplies from the Middle East.

While both Israel and Palestine are not major players in the oil industry, the conflict takes place in a region that is significant for oil production. Analysts warn that if the situation worsens, it has the potential to affect oil markets more significantly. However, currently, the conflict does not directly impact oil production or supply.

Israel has two oil refineries with a combined capacity of almost 300,000 barrels per day. However, the country has minimal crude oil production. The Palestinian territories do not produce any oil. Therefore, immediate disruptions to oil supply are unlikely.

Iman Nasseri, an expert from Facts Global Energy, highlighted that the impact on oil prices will remain limited unless the conflict escalates into a regional war involving external parties such as the U.S. and Iran. Nasseri also mentioned that the ongoing conflict has the potential to expand into regional hostilities, which could have broader implications.

French businessman and hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand shared a similar view, stating that the Levant region is not a significant oil producer. Therefore, the current war is unlikely to have an immediate impact on oil supply. However, he pointed out that it could eventually affect prices if it escalates.

In conclusion, while the attack on Israel by Hamas may cause a temporary surge in crude oil prices, experts suggest that the overall impact on oil markets will likely be limited. The conflict needs to avoid further escalation to prevent significant disruptions to oil supply. However, the potential for regional hostilities remains a concern.

FAQs

1. Will the conflict between Israel and Hamas affect oil prices?

While there may be a short-term spike in crude oil prices due to the attack, the overall impact is expected to be limited unless the conflict escalates further.

2. Are Israel and Palestine major oil players?

No, both Israel and Palestine are not significant oil producers. However, the conflict takes place in a key oil-producing region, which adds to concerns about potential disruptions.

3. Could the conflict expand into a regional war?

There is a possibility that the ongoing conflict could escalate into broader hostilities involving external parties. This would have a more significant impact on oil markets and supply.

Sources:

– CNBC: https://www.cnbc.com/