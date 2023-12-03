Vitali Klitschko Speaks Out Against Centralization of Power in Ukraine

Former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, who has served as the Mayor of Kyiv since 2014, recently voiced his concerns about the increasing centralization of power in Ukraine under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In an interview with German news website Der Spiegel, Klitschko expressed his worry that the country is sliding into authoritarianism as its war with Russia continues.

According to Klitschko, the current situation in Ukraine resembles that of Russia, where the decisions depend solely on the whims of one individual. He accused Zelenskyy’s office of viewing mayors as obstacles to the centralization of power. Klitschko emphasized the importance of strong leadership at the local level, praising Ukraine’s mayors for their efforts to protect their citizens during the early months of the war when the country was largely leaderless and disorganized.

The strained relationship between Klitschko and Zelenskyy became apparent after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The two have not spoken since then, indicating a growing rift between them. In November 2022, Klitschko publicly criticized the president over the conditions of emergency shelters designed to provide heat and electricity to residents amidst Russian bombings. Only 15% of Kyiv’s 4,655 bomb shelters were deemed suitable, according to an audit ordered by Zelenskyy, and just 44% were freely accessible.

While Klitschko accepted some responsibility for a tragic incident where three people were locked outside an air raid shelter and killed during a Russian attack in June, he also raised concerns about the actions of Zelenskyy’s appointees. He accused his political opponents of working to discredit him and remove him from office.

It remains to be seen how the ongoing war with Russia will affect Ukraine’s political landscape. However, the concerns raised by Vitali Klitschko serve as a reminder of the importance of decentralization and strong local leadership in times of crisis.

What are Klitschko's concerns about the centralization of power?

What does Klitschko praise Ukraine's mayors for?

What caused the rift between Klitschko and Zelenskyy?

Why did Klitschko raise concerns about Zelenskyy's appointees?

Source: [Der Spiegel](https://www.spiegel.de/international)