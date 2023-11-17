The Frozen Iranian Fund Controversy: Separating Fact from Fiction

In recent weeks, there has been significant debate surrounding the release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds by the United States. Critics have argued that this move allowed Iran to direct money towards supporting Palestinian militant group Hamas, particularly in the aftermath of their attacks on Israel. However, the National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, has pushed back against these claims.

Responding to questions on “Fox News Sunday,” Kirby dismissively referred to the accusation as the “fungibility argument,” calling it false. He emphasized that Iran was never primarily concerned with feeding its own people or providing humanitarian assistance. He dismissed the notion that the released funds would be used for terrorist activities, stating that Iran was unconcerned about allocating money to terrorists at the expense of its own population.

The $6 billion transfer of funds was part of a larger agreement between the Biden administration and Iran, which also involved the release of five wrongfully detained American citizens. As part of the deal, the Biden administration granted clemency to five Iranians and waived international banking restrictions, allowing the transfer of frozen Iranian oil sale proceeds from South Korea to Qatar. Kirby clarified that the money was never frozen while it was in South Korea or when it reached Qatar. Furthermore, he highlighted that the accounts used for the transfer were initially set up by the Trump administration.

Although the release of the funds has come under renewed scrutiny following Hamas’ attack on Israel, Kirby affirmed that the $6 billion remained unspent and under close surveillance by the U.S. government. He assured the public that every dime was being monitored and would only be used for approved vendors to provide humanitarian aid to Iran, such as food, water, and medicine.

FAQs:

What is the fungibility argument?

The fungibility argument refers to the claim that when funds are released to a country like Iran, they can be easily redirected to support illicit activities, such as funding terrorist groups. Critics argue that the released funds are interchangeable and can be used for various purposes, making it difficult to track their exact allocation.

