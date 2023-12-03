The Real Reason for the Cease-fire Break: Hamas Holds More Innocent Lives Hostage

White House National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, has pointed the finger at Hamas for the breakdown of the temporary cease-fire agreement with Israel. Kirby stated that the United States believes that eight or nine Americans, including one woman, are still being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. The condition and whereabouts of the woman remain unknown, adding to the urgency of the situation. Kirby emphasized the need to reinstate the cease-fire so that more hostages can be safely released.

According to Kirby, Hamas is solely responsible for ending the pause because they refused to acknowledge and release additional women and children known to be in their custody. Despite ongoing efforts, Hamas has shown resistance in resolving this matter. Kirby stressed the importance of working tirelessly to get the peace agreement back on track.

The weeklong cease-fire, which expired on Friday, allowed for the release of several Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. However, Israel has recalled its negotiators and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has committed the Israel Defense Force to remove Hamas from power in Gaza.

In response to remarks made by Democratic members of Congress regarding military aid to Israel, Kirby defended the assistance, stating that it aids Israel in combating the genocidal threat posed by Hamas. He reminded people not to forget the tragic events of October 7th, where countless lives were lost due to Hamas’ actions. Helping Israel eliminate this threat is of utmost importance.

While recognizing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Kirby commended Israel for altering its operations to spare civilians, despite Hamas’ tactic of using them as shields. Unfortunately, there have still been numerous civilian casualties and a significant displacement in Gaza. The United States worked diligently to implement the pause, aiming to save lives and provide vital resources to those affected.

Kirby emphasized the need for reform and revitalization of the Palestinian Authority, aligning with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s discussions during his visit to Israel. The goal is to establish a governance system that truly represents the aspirations of the Palestinian people. Israel also shares this vision, with Netanyahu asserting that they do not seek to control Gaza after the conflict’s resolution.

Making it clear that the United States respects Israel’s sovereignty, Kirby denied the notion that the U.S. is imposing “red lines” on aid. The focus is on supporting a future governance structure in Gaza that allows Palestinians to have a say in their own future.

As tensions rise and military operations intensify, concerns of a wider conflict have escalated. On Sunday, a U.S. warship and multiple commercial vessels were reportedly attacked in the Red Sea, further fueling the volatile situation.

While these events unfold, it is crucial to remember that innocent lives are still in danger due to Hamas’ actions. The international community must continue its efforts to bring about peace, secure the release of hostages, and alleviate the suffering of those affected by the conflict.

