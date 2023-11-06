Kingston Man Arrested for Placing Rocks on Highway, Endangering Drivers

A recent arrest in Kingston has put an end to months of dangerous incidents involving large rocks being placed on a local highway. The culprit, identified as Cameron Currier, has been charged with multiple counts of malicious damage to motor vehicles. What began as sporadic attacks escalated in frequency and severity, prompting law enforcement officials to intensify their investigation.

The incidents primarily took place during the darkness of night on a secluded stretch of Route 27 near Pembroke Street. Each time, a single large rock, ranging from 15 to 50 pounds, would be strategically placed in the middle of the road. The motive behind these acts was to cause harm to unsuspecting drivers and their vehicles.

The consequences of Currier’s actions were alarming. Many motorists unknowingly collided with the rocks, resulting in damage to their cars. In some instances, the undercarriages of vehicles were torn off, leading to fluid spills and the deployment of airbags. The potential for serious injury or even death was a grave concern for investigators, given the remote nature of the area and the heavy traffic on the road.

The long and challenging investigation required extensive efforts due to various factors, such as inconsistent reporting of the incidents and limited electronic surveillance capabilities. However, in a remarkable turn of events, Currier was apprehended by a detective who had been monitoring the area from the woods. Despite the pouring rain, the detective witnessed Currier in the act of placing a rock on the road and promptly alerted the rest of the team.

Authorities discovered that Currier’s residence provided a vantage point to hear the crashes caused by his malicious acts. While he initially denied stopping on Pembroke Street, evidence gathered during the investigation revealed inconsistencies in his statements and further solidified the case against him.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a rock collision on Route 27 near Reed Street from February to the present, please contact Kingston Detective Lt. Michael Skowyra. Although Currier has been arrested, the investigation is still ongoing. The arrest brings relief to the community, as residents can now navigate the road without fear of encountering dangerous obstacles.